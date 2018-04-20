Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Sheep Pigs
News

Pig almost pulls wool over cyclist's eyes in sheepish video

20th Apr 2018 11:07 AM

AN ENGLISH cyclist certainly wasn't sheepish when she noticed some odd-looking animals on her weekly ride in Kent.

Lynda Barlow was pedalling past several sheep when she had to take a sharp ewe-turn - those weren't sheep, they were a pair of woolly pigs!

In video of the strange sight, Lynda gets up close and personal with the "gorgeous" animals.

While the video certainly is an eye-opener, this breed of pig, the Mangalica, is well known in parts of Hungary.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

They grow an unusual thick coat of wool, similar to sheep, with the fleece producing an array of colours. Totally not confusing at all!

The Mangalica pig almost went extinct in the 1900s, as their lard was used in many products.

But now that we've found them, we're hoping these funny looking pig-sheep get to stick around for a while longer.

animals pigs sheep

Top Stories

    Machinery accident: Police name man killed on highway

    Machinery accident: Police name man killed on highway

    News POLICE said the 48-year-old man who died in a tragic accident on the Bruxner Highway near Lismore this week was an independent road contractor.

    Winning gin: Gold medals for popular local spirit

    Winning gin: Gold medals for popular local spirit

    News North Coast distillery takes out top gongs at major competition

    • 20th Apr 2018 1:00 PM
    Optus wants tower in 'critically important' environment area

    Optus wants tower in 'critically important' environment area

    Council News It's a mobile phone blackspot, but mayor won't rush into decision

    How quickly can you eat a meat pie?

    How quickly can you eat a meat pie?

    Whats On It wouldn't be Beef Week at Casino without a pie-eating competition

    Local Partners