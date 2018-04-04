It's been a wonderful journey. See ya later.

WHEN I got a phone call from The Northern Star asking if I could do a few casual shifts writing news stories, I didn't realise what a journey I was about to embark on.

From there I became the "fill in” covering all the holiday shifts, which meant I got to write entertainment, features, sport, rural and community news, until I took on the permanent role of Rivertown Times editor from Jamie Brown.

It was there I was offered the full-time role of editor of the Richmond River Express Examiner which I did for a couple of years, establishing the Facebook page and doing more and more social media.

For this reason I jumped at the offer of becoming a digital producer where I could help bring The Northern Star into the online world.

Over the nine years of reporting local media there have been many highlights and memorable moments - last year's major flood not the least of them, when four of us were unable to go home and spent the night updating the website with warnings of flooding and road closures.

We were even awake and at our desks at 4am when the flood levy was breached.

But I now feel that I have reached the end of the road with local media and need to take a different turn.

For this reason I am leaving one of the most awesome teams I have ever worked with to venture into the political realm, working for Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Thank you to all our readers of both the Express and Star for your support and encouragement.

I can confirm that Tales from the Grave will still feature in the paper.

I'm sure I will still see you around.