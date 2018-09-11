It's been a great ride for cycling business

SOUL CYCLING: Just Ride Cycles proprietors Jason and Rachel Sipple love their East Lismore business, which they said allows them to share the joy when families come in for a child's first bike or when a cyclist wants a different type of ride.

AS FAR as Jason and Rachel Sipple are concerned, you can never have too many bikes.

So it's lucky the pair who run Just Ride Cycles in East Lismore said they love having made their passion their profession.

Mrs Sipple said when customer come in to get a new bike or have their current ride checked ahead of an event or a holiday, they get to be part of the excitement.

"We get to share people's love of cycling, so it's really special," she said.

"It's hard work running a small business but because we love cycling ourselves it is so worth it."

Standing in the store surrounded by a variety of road, mountain and commuter bikes, it's easy to see why the couple combine business with two-wheeled fun.

"We specialise in fun," Mrs Sipple said with a smile.

"It's all about having fun no matter if you are jumping on a mountain bike or a road bike."

After more than a 11 years, the business which was originally in Ballina has been in East Lismore for over six years.

Mr Sipple who is the shop's mechanic, helped found the Richmond River Riders and said bike are enduringly popular.

"It fluctuates and depends on the season," he said.

"One minute road bikes are popular, the next it's mountain bikes, it depends on the season."

With their family holidays revolving around some kind of sporting activity, it's no surprise they regularly travel to participate in cycle races and triathlons.

""We do a lot of training and events ourselves," Mr Sipple said..

"Our holidays are a cycle-cation."

Compeiting in different events is fun and keeps them fit and healthy, they said.

"We have done the Cadel Evans People's Ride, the Tour Down Under in South Australia," Mrs Sipple said.

"Next month we are off the Tasmania for the Point to Pinnacle, also known as the world's toughest half-marathon.".

Recently, Mrs Sipple and two of their four children competed in the Ballina Triathlon where she came third in the women's sprints 40-45 division, Gemma, 12, came third in the Tempter Diviison and Alex, 10 was third in the junior event.

"Phoebe who is 15 is more of a road cyclist and prefers getting out for a long ride rather than racing," Mr Sipple said.

"At the end of the day it's all about having fun."