Lismore Aviation Centre head of operations Bill Kiernan.
Lismore Aviation Centre head of operations Bill Kiernan. Marc Stapelberg
It's been a colourful 60 years in the air for OAM recipient

25th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
BILL Kiernan's first solo flight saw him come crashing back down to earth into a chicken coop.

Now, at 81, and with decades of aviation experience behind him, Bill is being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to the aviation industry.

Taking on the role of head of operations at the Northern Rivers Aero Club 10 years ago, Bill has driven down from the Gold Coast three days a week ever since.

"When I walked in here it was a very different aero club. We had to adapt and adapt we have,” he said.

"I like Lismore. I like the place, I like the people, but the people on the board at the aero club, especially for the past few years, have been really top.

"It's been a challenge, but they've made it worthwhile.”

Having joined the Air Force when he was 15, Bill has had a colourful six decades up in the air and down on the ground, this year celebrating 47 years married to his wife, Bronwyn.

"As a pilot, you go a lot of places, you do a lot of things, you work funny hours, and she's been so supportive.”

