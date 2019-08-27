It's been 37 years, but runner finally gets her gold medal

MEDAL FINALLY AWARDED: Georgie Moor (left) from Ballina who accepted a medal from the City to Surf in Sydney in 1982 was finally able to present the medal to its rightful owner, Sue Morgan.

WHEN a gold medal is presented years after the event has been run, it's often because a competitor was caught out as a drug cheat.

That wasn't the case this week when Ballina's Georgie Moor was able to track down the rightful owner of a medal earned at Sydney's annual City to Surf run back in 1982.

And what was more of a surprise that, after a 37-year search, the medal's owner was in neighbouring Lennox Head when Georgie finally made contact after all these years.

Georgie and Sue Morgan were members of the four-woman team that won the Women's Athletic Team category in the annual 14km run.

But Ms Morgan back then was unable to attend the presentation event to pick up her medal, so Ms Moor collected the medal on her behalf.

"I had hoped to meet up with Sue at another event, but unfortunately this did not happen and due to circumstances -- and all my attempts to contact her proved fruitless,” Ms Moor said.

Ms Morgan and husband Bruce were school teachers and have been living and working off and on over the years in Cambodia.

That simply made it harder for Ms Moor to track them down.

"They were in and out of Australia, and I moved. I had spoken to other people (in the running community) and they said 'we don't know where they are',” Ms Moor said.

But, even after several moves from Sydney to the Blue Mountains, back to Sydney and north to Ballina, Ms Moor kept the medal on a table as a "reminder”.

"I had this medal sitting there, and I thought I'd find these people one day,” she said.

"I wasn't going to toss it out. It was too precious.”

Early this week, Ms Moor was on her computer readying herself for the NBN technician due to arrive when she thought she'd search Facebook to try and find Sue or Brian.

"I struck gold and sent a message to Sue,” she said.

And unbelievably, it turned out that Sue and her husband were on a weekend away at Lennox Head -- just 12km or so up the road.

Ms Moor grabbed and medal and headed north to the coastal village straight away.

And Ms Morgan was finally able to be presented with her medal -- though without the usual formalities.

"It's amazing,” Ms Moor said.

"We had coffee and sat and talked for over an hour.

"She was over the moon that I'd managed to hang on to the medal.

"She was happy that finally she got it.”