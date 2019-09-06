It's been 20 years since youth asked for a Fair Go

AIR TIME: Ballina's Jakob Robinson competing in the 2012 Fair Go skate competition in Ballina. He currently is in contention for Olympic selection for the Tokyo Games. The 20th anniversary Fair Go event is on in Ballina this weekend.

AIR TIME: Ballina's Jakob Robinson competing in the 2012 Fair Go skate competition in Ballina. He currently is in contention for Olympic selection for the Tokyo Games. The 20th anniversary Fair Go event is on in Ballina this weekend. Graham Broadhead

IN 20 years, the Fair Go skateboarding competition in Ballina has gone from competitors doing tricks on home-made ramps in a car park to the biggest event in Australia.

Tony Chavez, the owner of Truck Stop Sk8 in Ballina and organiser of the annual competition, said Fair Go didn't just lead to Ballina having a skate park, but but also led to the development of some of Australia's best skaters.

The 20th anniversary event will be held at the Ballina skate park on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, with Sunday's competition restricted to the bowl, on newly refurbished surfaces.

Ballina's Jakob Robinson, who is in contention for Australian Olympic team selection when skateboarding makes its debut next year at Tokyo, will be lining up once again.

Mr Chavez said he is just one of the top Australian skaters who developed their skills in Ballina, with others including Scott Standley, Jake Duncan, Dylan Monk and Luke Carven and brother Simon.

"Fair Go didn't just create, at the time of being built, one of the best parks in Australia, but produced some of the best skaters in Australia," he said.

"It (the skate park) didn't create anti-social behaviour, only world-class skaters."

He said they are not household names because skateboarding doesn't have the same profile as other sports, but the Tokyo Olympic Games could change that.

The event began in the car park of Ballina Fair shopping centre as a protest in a bid to get Ballina Shire Council to build a skate park in Ballina.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was first run by the Ballina Youth Service, which was part of the now-defunct Ballina District Community Services Association.

Former Ballina councillor and former head of the youth service, Peter Moore, remembers Julian Simpson building the wooden ramps used in the initial years of Fair Go in a backyard at Lennox Head.

The Ballina skate park was built in 2001, with a bowl added a few years later and, most recently, the surface has been ground down to make it smoother.

Fair Go has been held every year since then, with various organisers along the way.

Mr Chavez said, with the event getting between 100 and 130 competitors each year, it is "the biggest skateboarding event in Australia."

It also has a $25,000 prize pool this year due to the support of sponsors, with $11,000 of that coming from local businesses.

Last year, Fair Go pioneered equal prize money for male and female skaters. This year, the prize money for each event will be worked out based on the ratio of the number of entrants for each category.

The action starts at 10am each day, with registration from 9am on through the event's Facebook page (search for fairgoskatecomp).