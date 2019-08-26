'It's an honour': Police recruits ready to hit the ground

Richmond Police District welcome eight new Constables to its ranks.

FRESHED faced and ready to hit the streets, eight new police officers have been welcomed into the fold of the Richmond Police District.

The eight new probationary constables joined the district for their first day at Lismore Police Station on Monday for a 12-month, field-based learning program alongside senior officers.

Richmond Police District detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said having the largest intake of officers the district's had in years would be a "significant step forward for policing in this district".

"We envision that these recruits will make a huge impact within this community," he said.

"They just completed (eight months) of arduous training at the academy and it's fantastic to see them out and about from today onwards.

"We're very lucky to be the recipient of eight new positions within a rural area and it's going to make a big impact for us."

Originally from the Northern Rivers, probationary Constable Alexander Powell said he was honoured to be serving his hometown community.

"It's sort of been a dream and I didn't expect to get back here, I was just lucky there was a large intake into this area and I'm happy to be back," he said.

"It's a privilege really; I'm really honoured to be able to do it.

"(My plan is to) work hard and take each day as a new day and keep working towards the goal."

Probationary Constable Powell joined the district alongside seven other new officers, including one female officer joining the team.

"We're very lucky to have some very senior police in this district and a lot of experience, so I envision these new recruits will be well trained and they'll receive a lot of training being on the job from the experienced police we already have here," detective Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"They're attached to the Richmond Police District, so they'll not only experience Lismore, but Casino and Ballina, but also other sectors within this command.

"They're first response, so from your general day-to-day policing from dealing with assaults, domestic violence incidents, stealing, theft and the full ambit of first response."

The new police intake adds to the recent staffing increase, which saw five new positions within the Highway Patrol at Casino and another two Rural Crime positions to be filled by the end of the year.

"When you look at the number of officers now available for duty within this area, we are very well resourced," detective Chief Insp Lindsay said.

"We have seen significant reductions of crime within this area and we're very pleased with that, however we obviously have a lot of people moving to the area and we have an increased population so the policing needs to increase to respond to that."

Meanwhile, Tweed Byron Police District also welcomed four new probationary constables on Monday.

"These new recruits are out in the field from day one, experiencing the whole Tweed/Byron District through general duties taskings," Acting Superintendent Michael Dempsey said.

"Four new recruits means more officers out in the community, helping to keep our region safe.

"As our population in the Tweed/Byron area grows, so too does demand -- and we are thrilled that these probationary constables will be making the Far North Coast their home for the next 12 months."