'It's an eyesore': Businesses want lake pool gone

BAD FOR BUSINESS: The Lismore Lake Pool is in a state of disrepair after being closed and business leader said it gives visitors a poor impression of the town. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S business community is adamant the council needs to take action on the dilapidated Lismore Lake Pool.

Situated on the Bruxner Hwy, many business people said they were concerned the eyesore gave a poor impression of Lismore to tourists and visitors who entered the city precinct from the southwest.

At the nearby Lakeside Lodge Motel, owner Richele Cluie said the pool was not just ugly, it was unsafe.

"Initially I heard council would reopen it and then they said it would be demolished as it would cost too much to revitalise," she said.

"If they are going to demolish the pool they need to do this quickly as it's an eyesore, full of filthy dirty water and ducks.

"The pool is not safe so it would be nice if council built a good kids park instead, there's nothing for children to play on out here."

But Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sarah Smith, said she felt the council should concentrate their efforts on bring life into the town centre, rather than spend money on an attractive facility on the edge of town.

"There are better places that council can spend money in Lismore than on the lake pool," she said.

"In terms of leisure facilities, council needs to press ahead with the parkland concept in the town centre which I think will bring in tourists, families and life to the CBD.

"After enjoying this facility, people will wander into town and have brunch or breakfast and have a look around the shops."

Ms Smith was referring to council's park plan which would transform sporting fields between Brewster and Dawson St in the centre of Lismore into a destination space featuring a pedestrian boulevard, a water playground, youth plaza, space for public events and markets, and an events precinct with a stage, cafe and adventure playground.

Ms Smith said given the council's current financial woes, it was important they "look at the big picture".

"Yes this city park plan would be lovely if they have money," she said.

"My business Lismore Toyota is situated opposite the lake pool, I have to look at it all day, so yes it would be nice if council could do something to make the area beautiful.

"But for the greater good of Lismore there are more important things to do."