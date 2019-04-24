It's always cycling weather

CYCLING WEATHER: Some bike riders get out no matter how inclement. Photo: ROB BARICH vel0701a

HEADING into a hopefully drier weekend, it seems wrong with so much of the state in drought to look forward to blue skies.

After all the recent blessed rain, there's only so much time on the trainer when I'm not watching cycling on TV.

Hopefully the clouds will head out west where more rain is needed and we can have some dry mornings to get out do the miles and gain some smiles.

Lights on

It's great to see so many bike riders are keeping their lights on during these darker mornings.

A shame too many motorists seem to think they do not need to put their headlights on too.

Despite riding a white bike with a Pro-Vis reflective jacket, bright flashing lights on my bike front and red on rear, a motorist nearly collected me while he was overtaking on Ballina Rd.

Considering I was so far on the left I was practically in the gutter, I think he may have been distracted by something.

Fortunately, he managed to miss me but I certainly felt the slipstream, Whooshka, scary stuff.

I know we all make mistakes while cycling / driving, but let's all do our best to keep off any electronics on the road.

Local Sherrif

SO easy. Shopping online is so easy.

Just a click or two and stuff can some your way without any effort.

However, remember your local bike shop? You know, those good people who support your cycling club, local bike events and come to your rescue when need an urgent repair?

The other day my front light broke - the blasted rubber thingamy which clips over the whatsit snapped, the light was stil good though. Grrr.

So I popped down to Just Ride Cycles on my way back and saw Justin Sipple.

He didn't have what i needed in stock (preferably the Kiltman said, a light you can see from Mars.)

Justin said an order was due on Monday and meantime offered me a loaner so I would not get inadvertently mown down.

Now that's what I call customer service.

Sure enough, the order came in and now I have a light twice as bright.

Let's keep supporting our local cycle shop.

Keep me up to date with your cycling news at alison.paterson@northernstar.com.au