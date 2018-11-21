It's a Wright off on world tour

SIX AND OUT: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright has not made it back in time for final event of the season at Hawaii.

SIX AND OUT: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright has not made it back in time for final event of the season at Hawaii. Kelly Cestari

AN ONGOING illness will see former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright miss her sixth and final event of the season on the World Championship Tour.

Wright is the reigning champion, having won it back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, but was wiped out of the title race this year after a bad case of influenza.

A new world champion will be crowned at the Beachwaver Maui Pro in Hawaii which is due to start Sunday.

Wright last surfed in the semi-finals of the Uluwatu Pro in June before withdrawing from the next five events.

It could be a full 10 months out of competition if she returns in time next season for the Gold Coast Women's Pro at Snapper Rocks in April.

Her older brother Owen Wright missed a full year of competition with a head injury in 2016 before making a triumphant return, winning the first men's event of the season on the Gold Coast.

Tweed Heads product Steph Gilmore is in contention for a seventh world title at Hawaii.

The accomplishment would put Gilmore into an elite class with only Layne Beachley (seven) and Kelly Slater (11) having won more on the professional tour.

"I've won a bunch of world titles, but you are only as good as your last one,” Gilmore said.

"I'm focusing on having fun, but you have to be fierce right now. There's a lot on the line.”

To requalify for the women's World Championship Tour, current competitors on the CT have to be ranked 10th or better or finish sixth or better on the WSL Qualifying Series, excluding those who have already qualified through the CT Rankings.

The WSL Commissioner's Office also selects one wildcard for the season.

Tyler Wright recently dropped to 11th on the rankings but will most likely be the wildcard entry for next year.