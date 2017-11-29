'It's a stuff up': MP slams 'frustrating' recycling scheme

The NSW Government is rolling out a cash for containers scheme.

THERE are just three days until the rollout of the container deposit scheme, and there are still no collection points on the Northern Rivers.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has admitted it is a "stuff up and very frustrating, especially just before Christmas”.

The scheme offers 10c refunds on eligible drink containers through a network of collection points.

But Mr Gulaptis admitted the scheme would not be operational in the Richmond and Clarence Valleys by December 1.

He said it was disappointing.

"CDS is an excellent initiative. In fact it is the greatest litter reduction program in the State's history which will deliver enormous environmental benefits,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"But the rollout has had more than a few teething problems.

"I am not happy that drink prices have gone up but there are as yet no collection points in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys for locals to claim their refunds.”

The nearest one is presently at Woolworths in Woolgoolga.

Mr Gulaptis urged residents to be patient.

"More and more collection points will roll out as the scheme is introduced,” he said.

"When operational it won't just benefit the environment but provide opportunities to donate to charities or for sporting and community organisations to fundraise.”

"I encourage any business that wants to participate and become a collection point to make enquiries with the Network Operator, TOMRA Cleanaway, or visit their website www.tcnsw.com.au.”