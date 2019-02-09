It's a struggle on the plateau for cricketers

A STRUGGLING Alstonville is out to avoid the easy beats tag in the final three rounds of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Alstonville is in a rebuilding season with opening batsman Kyle Yager, all-rounder Jordan McNally and fast bowler Fergus Campey most likely to lead a resurgence in coming years.

Captain Josh Pearce and top-order batsman Aiden Lindsay are the only other survivors along with McNally and Yager from the team that beat Cudgen in the final two years ago.

Cudgen took back the title last season and will need to beat Alstonville in this round at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar, to keep its semi-finals chances alive from fifth place.

"We're definitely in a rebuilding year but we still take plenty of pride in our performance and we don't want to be known as the easy beats,” club president Ryan Pearce said.

"You don't want clubs thinking all they have to do is turn up and they'll just run through us.

"When we won the final it was the last hurrah for a lot of our team and we've had to bring in some really young guys.

"It was probably always going to happen at some point and it just turned out that it was this season.

"Cudgen probably aren't as strong as they were a few years ago either but I think that's an indication of where the whole competition is at.

"Caleb Ziebell has hit a bit of form with that century last weekend and he'll be the key wicket, obviously.”

Top-order batsman Steve Mison was the highest run-scorer for Alstonville last season and was restricted to only one game this summer due to ankle surgery.

He should be back next season while Yager looks the most likely to score runs after his determined 93 in a two-day match against Marist Brothers earlier this season.

"Kyle is a really good bats- man and he'll be one to watch in coming years,” Pearce said.

"He's finished high school now and it looks like he'll be hanging around next season which would be good for the club.

"Jordan (McNally) is back this week, he's a handy spinner and he's helped us out of trouble with his batting in the lower order.”

other games

starting today:

Casino Cavaliers take on competition leaders Lennox Head at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Tintenbar-East Ballina host Marist Brothers at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Pottsville plays Murwillumbah at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

LADDER

Lennox Head 47

Ballina Bears 32

Tintenbar-East Ballina 27

Casino Cavaliers 26

Cudgen 23

Pottsville 23

Marist Brothers 17

Murwillumbah 10

Alstonville 3