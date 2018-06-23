'It's a shameful thing': ice manufacturer opens up in court

The chemical operations unit from Sydney examins the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory, along with other items and drug paraphernalia.

The chemical operations unit from Sydney examins the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory, along with other items and drug paraphernalia. Marc Stapelberg

A LISMORE judge has deferred her sentencing ruling on four people who were involved with drug manufacture on the Northern Rivers.

Adam Peter Richards, 37, Richard Angelo Merola, 43, and Christine May Stewart, 44, appeared before Lismore District Court yesterday.

Their co-offender, 35-year-old Michelle Renee Linney, did not appear.

The group was arrested and charged in December 2016 after police undertook coordinated raids on three Casino homes, one in Tenterfield and one in Rappville.

Richards had pleaded guilty to manufacturing an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of dealing with proceeds of crime, receiving stolen property, and aggravated break and enter.

Merola pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, and one count of drug possession.

Linney and Stewart were charged with taking part in the drug manufacturing, while Stewart also faces two counts of aggravated break and enter.

Merola's defence solicitor, Wali Shukoor, and Richards' solicitor Rod Behan tendered written submissions in relation to their clients, who appeared together in the dock.

When Richards, dressed in prison greens, took to the stand, the court heard he had been living with his partner, Linney, and their two children, prior to being arrested in 2016.

He recalled learning about methamphetamine manufacture from "a lot of research off the internet” and friends.

But when the group tried to make the drug, it didn't turn out well.

"In our silly, drug-affected state we all thought we were competent but when you look back at it not, there was no competence whatsoever,” Richards said.

"I hurt myself trying it, it burnt my tongue.

"Richard tried it in a glass pipe and it gave him coughs and splutters and we knew it was wrong.”

In custody, Richards said he had been given a job that involved seeing inmates who had been struggling with severe ice addiction.

This made him feel ashamed of their attempts to manufacture the drug, he said.

"It's horrible what this drug does to people,” he said.

"It's horrible what it does to the community.

"It's horrible what it did to me. I could have hurt other people if I was successful... other people's lives and kids.

"It's a very shameful thing.”

Police originally alleged Richards was the king pin of the operation, but he argued he and Merola were equals.

He said the two women were involved to a "lesser extent”.

Mr Shukoor asked Richards about multiple occasions when he reportedly instructed Merola on ingredients and methods in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

"You were giving him information?” Mr Shukoor asked.

"I guess so, yep,” Richards said.

The court heard Merola had never been in custody before their arrest on December 30, 2016 and that things had spiralled out of control for him as a result of gambling addiction and later drug addiction.

He suggested the time Merola had already spent in custody could be "close to” his ultimate term of imprisonment.

"In the past he has been a valuable and contributing member of society,” Mr Shukoor said.

Merola and Richards will appear before the court via video link on July 18.

Stewart remains on bail and will return on August 23, while Linney was due back before the court on July 25.