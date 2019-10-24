It's a nude calendar... with a difference

FOR THE CAUSE: The community came together to raise funds for prostate cancer research.

FOR THE CAUSE: The community came together to raise funds for prostate cancer research. Julie Pallant

IT takes balls to talk openly about topics such as prostate cancer.

With one in seven men diagnosed with the disease before 85, raising awareness about prostate cancer is all the more important, and is ultimately what inspired Doug Townsend to do his bit.

Over the past 11 months, Mr Townsend, along with fellow residents at Palm Lake Resort Ballina, have worked their magic behind the scenes and in front of the camera to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

In the 'oldies but goodies' 2020 calendar, 12 residents from the over 55s resort courageously bared all to raise awareness about the disease, which is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australian men.

In an event held at Palm Lake Resort last Friday night, residents managed to raise nearly $6000 for prostate cancer research, with proceeds raised through donations, a raffle, ticket sales and calendar sales.

Dressed all in blue, the 180 guests enjoyed an evening full of live music, good food and great company.

"I was absolutely overwhelmed by the support I received from the boys in the calendar," Mr Townsend explained.

"We sold all 200 calendars in the first 15 minutes (of the event).

"Some of the ladies even asked for autographs."

Although it took nearly a year for Mr Townsend to organise the event, he said the hard work was well worth it.

"Seven or eight guys actually thanked me," Mr Townsend said, with some residents having revealed that because of the calendar and the event, they now felt more comfortable talking about the disease.

"I thought I'd struggle (finding men to participate), but the 11 others didn't ever hesitate.

"After all, it was all for a good cause."