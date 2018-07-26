It's a matter of pride at Byron rugby club

READY TO GO: Byron Bay players Jack Cooke, Joel Stocks and Jordan Foster in the special one-off indigenous jersey the team will play in this Saturday.

BYRON Bay will look to cement its semi-finals spot when it takes on Lismore in Far North Coast rugby union at the Byron Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The team is currently fourth on the ladder and still has flanker Craig Wallace and fullback Jascha Saeck to come back into the top grade.

The pair started the year as co-captains in first grade before Saeck broke his jaw while Wallace was also injured and returned home to Ireland.

Saturday is the final home game of the season with the club holding its annual charity day where it supports a local organisation.

This year's organisation is AIME Mentoring, which aims to help 15,000 indigenous teenagers reach university by 2020.

The playing jersey will represent indigenous culture with the distinctive design, created by an AIME participant, telling the story of the whale migration.

The jerseys will be available for purchase at an auction following the first grade game.

"This weekend is something the club prides itself on every year,” club vice-president Andy Teuma said.

"We are very much a community club and always strive to give back not only to this fantastic town, but to our indigenous brothers and sisters.

"This year we have chosen to help AIME which is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and funds for this great cause.”

First grade kick-off is 3.15pm with all proceeds from the day going towards AIME.

In other games, the winner of the Ballina and Wollongbar-Alstonville game at Quays Reserve, Ballina, will go a long way to deciding the minor premiership.

Ballina is currently leading the competition and has only lost one game against Byron Bay last month.

The Pioneers are only four points behind them on the ladder with their only loss coming against Ballina in the third round in April.

Elsewhere, Lennox Head has its Superhero Day against Casuarina at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Kids are encouraged to attend in superhero costumes, and there will be a special parade before the first grade game at 3pm.

And Southern Cross host Bangalow at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.