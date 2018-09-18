It's a knockout, Cabbage Tree Island too strong

BIG NAME: NRL centre Brian Kelly on the run for Cabbage Tree Island against Tabulam in the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout carnival final.

BIG NAME: NRL centre Brian Kelly on the run for Cabbage Tree Island against Tabulam in the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout carnival final. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CABBAGE Tree Island won the $10,000 Lismore Aboriginal Knockout rugby league carnival for a second straight year after a 34-0 over Tabulam in the final at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Manly centre Brian Kelly was among the try-scorers in the final with the team now set for the NSW state carnival at Dubbo next weekend.

Fullback Brett Kelly was named player of the tournament while forwards Jirra Breckenridge, Justin Shillingsworth and Steven Walker hammered the win home with second half tries in the final.

Walker also set up a crucial try for halfback William Lockwood just before half-time which extended the team's lead to 16-0.

"Our defence has been great all weekend and that was what won it for us,” captain Les Roberts said.

"There are some talented young players coming into this team now and we're looking good for the next few years.

"It's hard to win knockout carnivals back-to-back but Tabulam have done it a few times and now we have.”

It was a fitting send off for Roberts and Northern United lock Alwyn Roberts who both retired from Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League last month.

Cabbage Tree Island features some of the best players from NRRRL including centre Clarence Kelly, five-eighth Trevor Bolt and Shillingsworth.

They also brought in talented lock Kuyan Roberts-Laurie and centre Josh Patston who was the NRRRL Rookie of the Year award winner this season.

Cabbage Tree Island started the day with a convincing 40-0 win over the Cubawee Connections.

Brisbane Broncos centre James Roberts played for Cubawee while Parramatta Eels winger Bevan French was part of the Tingha team on Saturday.

Les Roberts had to get his side together for the 8.30am semi-final before they ran out for the final which kicked off just before 4pm.

"It feels good to come together after a long year and win a knockout together,” he said. "I think we got in the gate at 8am this morning so it was a quick warm-up but we got out there and got the job done.”

It was a double celebration for Cabbage Tree Island with the women's team having an 8-6 win in its final over Casino.

The event was a major fundraiser for the Northern United club which is celebrating 10 years since it came into NRRRL next season.