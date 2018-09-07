It's a jungle out there, just ask the Tigers

Cavanbah Centre, home of the Byron Bay Magpies at AFL Northern Rivers HQ.

THE Tweed Tigers are "bitterly disappointed” to have been overlooked to host a local Aussie Rules grand final for a 10th straight year.

The club says it has done all it can to satisfy league demands.

Despite its oval being in disrepair earlier in the season, Byron Bay will host the AFL Northern Rivers grand final this month for the fourth consecutive year, with the club emerging as AFL Queensland's preferred venue.

The Tweed Tigers say that is contrary to reason and fairness.

There are two reasons AFL Queensland's rejections are curious.

Firstly, the Northern Rivers league has a mobile grand final location, with all four teams invited to make a submission to host the day.

But in a decade, with a rotating policy and modest competition from only three other clubs, the Tigers' submissions are 0/10.

Secondly, a key selection criteria for AFL Queensland's venue selection is the quality of the playing surface.

Seabreeze Oval, the Tigers' home ground, was considered the best surface on the Northern Rivers this season.

The turf on Lismore's recently upgraded $2.8 million Oakes Oval is still setting in, Ballina's Fripp Oval has experienced typical July-August woes, while the centre square of Byron Bay's Cavanbah Centre was, until only recently, unplayable, with the Byron Bay Magpies having to ask for council assistance to fix it.

Back at Seabreeze Oval at Pottsville, there has been no such trouble. Yet another application has been discarded and the club thinks the system is "unfair and inequitable”.

"We have never been given the opportunity, despite numerous applications and presentations,” Tweed Coast Tigers' president Ben Kelly said.

"To go back to Byron, particularly given the state of their field this year, for the fourth year in a row, is bitterly disappointing.

"But it's probably not surprising considering there's an AFL logo on the side of the Cavanbah Centre (Byron's home ground).”

Kelly said the club had worked to satisfy the state body's regulations, ticked all the boxes and boasts the league's best field.

"Seabreeze Oval is in immaculate condition,” Kelly said.

"It's the best playing surface in the league without a question of a doubt.

"At the end of the day, we're just so disappointed and we believe we deserve a grand final.

"We've done everything we needed to do. We always strive for a higher standard and we were hoping that would be rewarded.”

Tweed won through to the preliminary final tomorrow with a 10.8 (68) to 8.10 (58) win over the Lismore Swans in the minor semi-final at Pottsville last Saturday.

They will play the Ballina Bombers, who went down 14.16 (100) to 10.9 (69) to minor premiers Byron Magpies in the major semi-final at Ewingsdale.