It's a happy homecoming for Kristy

Former NSW Swifts netballer Kristy Guthrie (Durheim) was back playing in Lismore for the first time at the Masters Games.

Former NSW Swifts netballer Kristy Guthrie (Durheim) was back playing in Lismore for the first time at the Masters Games. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE 20-year anniversary of the Lismore Workers Club Masters Games has provided a homecoming for former national league netballer Kristy Guthrie.

Guthrie, 31, grew up playing netball in Lismore as Kristy Durheim before going on to win titles with the NSW Swifts in the ANZ Championship.

It was her first time back on the local court today where she linked up with family and former teammates from the Daleys club.

"It's great to be back playing in Lismore and I never really thought I'd get the chance,” Guthrie said.

"It's not just these girls, my mum and a few of her friends playing, there are a lot of the women I grew up around.

"I had a big break from netball and I only started playing again this year so this was pretty timely.

"I fell in love with the game in Lismore, so it's really nice to be back playing here, I realised how much I missed it.”

Guthrie was part of the New South Wales Under-21 state team in 2009 and spent six years playing with the NSW Waratahs in the Australian Netball League.

She won two grand finals in the ANZ Championship with the NSW Swifts in 2010 and 2012.

This year she played for Tweeds Heads in the Queensland Premier League and now works as a high school teacher at Nerang on the Gold Coast.

"I got roped into it a bit, I'd had a pretty fair break after the Swifts and I was burnt out,” Guthrie said.

"Once I got back out there I realised how much I'd missed the game and it was a great way to meet new people.

"My life was training and playing (at the Swifts) you don't really get much of a break and I'm glad I still keep in contact with the girls.”

The netball section of the Masters Games is stacked with teams from the Lismore association and is one of the more popular events at the three-day competition.

There are 12 teams in the Over-30s division with another 15 teams all the way up to Over-50s.

"Everyone is fairly competitive and we'll be doing our best to win all our games,” Guthrie said.

Competition contiunes tomorrow and Sunday.