'It's a beautiful day': Xavier Rudd cleared of assault

BYRON Shire roots musician Xavier Rudd has been cleared of an assault charge after a magistrate ruled he was acting defensively when he pushed a man on New Brighton beach during a "dog rage” incident.

Rudd shoved 63-year-old Ocean Shores resident James Liston after Liston verbally attacked him over the behaviour of Rudd's two cattle dogs on the morning of November 9 last year.

Rudd subsequently fought the charge, with his barrister arguing the push was in self-defence.

A hearing in August in the Byron Local Court heard conflicting evidence about the exact circumstances of the incident from several witnesses on the day.

In deciding Rudd's fate this morning in the Byron Bay Local Court, Magistrate Michael Dakin said he needed to weigh up all the circumstances leading up to the push to determine whether Rudd's actions were "hostile” or in fact "defensive”.

He said it was difficult to reconcile some of the "significant discrepancies” in the evidence but what was undisputed was Mr Liston's aggression toward Rudd before the shove.

"I'm satisfied that Mr Liston reacted in a very aggressive manner in an indeed was in between 20-30cm from Mr Rudd's face, waving his finger in his face,” he said.

Magistrate Dakin said the hostility was "equal on both sides”.

"Regrettably this incident could have been easily avoided if the dogs were properly restrained in the first place,” he also noted.

"It's not the first time there's been an issue with other beachgoers with Mr Rudd's dogs on the beach.”

But he said when Rudd pushed Mr Liston it was "with the view to move him from his position” which was "in his face”.

Rudd's barrister Sophie Anderson had previously argued Rudd's response was "proportionate to the threat”.

Magistrate Dakin dismissed the charge.

Asked about his feelings after being cleared, Rudd said this: "It's a beautiful day, and there's lot of people doing great things in the world,” before strolling out of the courthouse precinct towards Main Beach.