Italo Stars oval gets an upgrade

THE fields of Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club are set for a revamp after having their development application approved by council.

The approved application will see the installation of three sets of tiered seating to replace three existing sets.

The development will also see the old ball netting replaced and associated tree pruning as required.

The upgrades follow the recent instalment of new LED lighting around the ground which Italo Stars FC club president Cory Byrne said would help attract players.

“We just had the lights upgraded which was sixty odd thousand … there’s new fences and netting going around the place which are probably the main things,”

“It just gives the whole place a bit of facelift, makes it a bit more attractive to new players and improves the facilities,” Mr Byrne said.

“There’s work and maintenance now from our point of view and along with the lights, gives us the ability to do night games,” Mr Bryne said.

The netting, located on the eastern side, is to be raised above the 1 per cent AEP for frequent flooding but will be lowered when not in use to ensure no fauna is disrupted.

The project will cost $23,500 dollars to undertake and is required to be completed by 2024, which is when the application consent lapses.

Located on Barrow Lane and Crane Street, the fields are the home ground of the Italo Stars, which has teams for men, women and children and operates under Northern NSW Football.

Recently, Football Federation Australia announced the extension of the suspension off all grassroots fixtures which includes those in Northern NSW Football.

As a result of the current coronavirus pandemic, all soccer matches and related activities are on hold until further notice.

Italo Stars FC is still accepting new players for when the season resumes.