Italian opera to soar at Lismore

Leslie Martin-Nightingale and Raffaele Pierno will present a night of opera and classic Italian songs in Sandgate on September 8.

Leslie Martin-Nightingale and Raffaele Pierno will present a night of opera and classic Italian songs in Sandgate on September 8. Contributed

THE soaring sounds of traditional Italian opera are set to grace Lismore early next month.

The Combined Rotary Clubs of Lismore, who previously organised Opera at the Channon, have collaborated with production company Sogno D'Italia (Dreams of Italy) to deliver an intimate experience of the art.

Italian tenor Raffaele Pierno will join soprano Leslie Martin-Nightingale, and the pair will be accompanied by pianist Leanne Warne.

About Raffaele Pierno

Born in Naples, Southern Italy, Raffaele was already singing the most demanding repertoire for tenors at the early age of 17.

He has performed extensively throughout Europe, Italy and Australasia for many charities including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary International, Red Cross (Europe and Asia Pacific), Human Brain Research Programme Qld, as well as Community Fundraisers and 'Little Mater Miracles Fundraising Ball', and Rotary International Gold Coast Brisbane.

Leslie Martin-Nightingale

Leslie has been performing professionally for over 25 years, working with Opera Australia, Opera Queensland and internationally.

Her enthusiasm for sharing her love of opera and the stage has also seen her perform for corporate functions, festivals, in parks, restaurants and local halls, in schools, with circus performers, and on the beach.

Highlights include working with Gale Edwards in Sweeney Todd, with Anthony Warlow at Opera Australia and performing lead roles in Switzerland and Eastern Europe.

Leanne Warne - Pianist

In 2002, Leanne Warne graduated with a Bachelor of Music with Distinction from the University of Southern Queensland and received the Peter Rorke Medal for Best Undergraduate Musician.

She has since worked in the USQ Vocal Department, QUT Dance Department and at QDSE as Ballet/Contemporary Dance Pianist and currently balances private studio teaching and freelance performance with being mum to three children.

In 2005, Leanne toured England, Ireland and Wales with the Australian Youth Choir, performing at the Cardiff Music Festival, Australian High Commission London and with The Chester Youth Orchestra. In 2006, Leanne accompanied The Blackstone

Ipswich Cambrian Choir for the State Final of the ABC Choir of the Year competition. Leanne has been official accompanist for Sing Out (2004, 2005), Choral Fest (2007, 2008) and The Brisbane Eisteddfod (2009, 2011). She has also performed in Handel's Messiah, Haydn's Creation, South Pacific, Wizard of Oz (Toowoomba Philharmonic Society) and The Sound of Music (Moreton Bay College).

A highlight included a performance of the Saint-Saens Organ Symphony with The Brisbane Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2014, she accompanied the Winners' Concert of The Dame Joan Sutherland Award. Leanne also performed in a Russian Artsong and Arias Concert in 2016 as part of 4MBS Festival of Classics and was a performer on the 4MBS Classical Cruise 2017 to New Zealand. Leanne is in demand for her skills as a vocal accompanist.

The trio will showcase songs from popular operas and musicals - sure to appeal to both opera buffs and others who simply enjoy a magical experience.

The event is on today September 8, from 4pm at Southern Cross University's Whitebrooke Theatre.

Don't delay in securing your tickets for this fabulous concert as seats are limited.