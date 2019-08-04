Italian gems to enjoy on the big screen

Winner of Best Comedy Film at the Nastri d'Argento Awards 2019, Bangla, is a romantic comedy with a huge heart.

THE 20th Lavazza Italian Film Festival Palace will showcase 26 of the best new Italian films from the last year, while featuring classic cinematic gems, special presentations, aperitivo nights, receptions and galas next month.

The first highlights offer a glimpse into the programme which celebrates Italian cinema, filmmakers and personalities at their very best:

The Australian premiere of Ron Howard's highly anticipated biopic Pavarotti will close the festival nationally.

Howard's access-all-areas documentary looks back at the life, relationships and the remarkable performing career of the world's most famous tenor who became an international superstar, from the early 1960s until his death.

If you really want to enjoy his recordings, then you must catch this film at a cinema.

Following his acclaimed drama Indivisible, director Edoardo De Angelis' powerful and award-winning new film The Vice of Hope (Il vizio della speranza) has been revealed this year's Special Presentation selection.

Pina Turco in a still from the film The Vice of Hope. Paolo Ciriello

Starring Pina Turco (Gomorrah series) as a woman desperately striving to escape a life of vice and criminality, De Angelis'masterfully creates another gritty tale from the Camorra-infested northern Neapolitan neighbourhood made famous by Dogman.

New Italian Cinema

Italy's best contemporary thrillers, dramas and a documentary will feature in the New Italian Cinema section featuring a star-studded who's who of Italian talent:

Director Stefano Mordi's taut thriller The Invisible Witness (Il testimone invisible) sees a slick businessman (Riccardo Scamarcio) employ an undefeated veteran attorney to prove his innocence after he wakes up next to his murdered mistress.

FILMS: Above, Miriam Leone and Riccardo Scamarcio in the film Invisible Witness. Below, stills from the films Ordinary Happiness, Bangla and The Vice of Hope.

Marco Giallini and Valerio Mastandrea star in Tomorrow's A New Day (Domani è un altro giorno) - an exceptional remake of the award-winning Spanish-Argentinian favourite Truman, which follows a bittersweet reunion of two friends as they wander the streets of Rome to examine their lives and ponder the future.

From director Andrea Zaccariello comes the super stylish and absorbing murder mystery I'm Not A Killer (Non sono un assassino). Again, we see Italian cinema heavyweight Riccardo Scamarcio star alongside Alessio Boni (The Tourist, 2010) and Edoardo Pesce (Dogman).

Italian comedia

Now, there wouldn't be an Italian Film Festival without Comedy, Italian-style:

Director Phaim Bhuiyan's debut is a fresh and spirited portrait of the complications of young love caught between very different beliefs. With a script based on the director's own experiences and a central character played by the director himself this is a cross-cultural rom-com set in Rome.

In Let Me Introduce You To Sofia (Ti presento Sofia), a frazzled father finds himself in hot water as he tries to hide his daughter from his new girlfriend in this hilarious comedy-of-errors starring Fabio De Luigi and Micaela Ramazzotti.

Ordinary Happiness (Momenti di trascurabile felicità) is a humorous contemplation on life, in which director Daniele Luchetti (Those Happy Years) transforms the short stories of Francesco Piccolo into a charming metaphysical comedy starring Pierfrancesco 'Pif' Diliberto (The Mafia Kills Only in Summer).

Thony and Pierfrancesco 'Pif' Diliberto in a still from the film Ordinary Happiness. Paolo Ciriello

This year, the festival spotlights the greatest artists of Italian history with Films on Art: The Italian Masters, including Michelangelo - Endless, about the life and works of the incomparable genius Michelangelo Buonarroti, played by Enrico Lo Verso.

Amazing Leonardo, directed by Mexican helmer Jesus Garces Lambert, is a high-end biopic marks the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death. The film stars Italian A-lister Luca Argentero (Eat Pray Love) as the artist, scientist and inventor.

Tribute to Bertolucci

And what more could a 20th festival edition be punctuated with other than a tribute to the great Bernardo Bertolucci

following his passing last November.

The Retrospective includes 1900 (Novecento), the 1976 historical drama featuring an international ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Gerard Depardieu, Dominique Sanda and Donald Sutherland.

The film tells the epic tale of a class struggle in twentieth century Italy, as seen through the eyes of two childhood friends on opposing sides.

Set in Italy, the film follows the lives and interactions of two boys/men, one born a bastard of peasant stock (Depardieu), the other born to a land owner (de Niro).

The drama spans from 1900 to about 1945, and focuses mainly on the rise of Fascism and the peasants' eventual reaction by supporting Communism, and how these events shape the destinies of the two main characters.

The five-hour epic will screen with an intermission.

The programme also showcases Bertolucci's political thriller The Conformist (Il conformista) the intoxicating adaptation of Alberto Moravia's novel about an upper-class follower of Mussolini which returns to the big screen in a restoration supervised by cinematographer Vittorio Storaro.

This story opens in 1938 in Rome, where Marcello has just taken a job working for Mussollini and is courting a beautiful young woman who will make him even more of a conformist. Marcello is going to Paris on his honeymoon and his bosses have an assignment for him there, to look up an old professor who fled Italy when the fascists came into power.

At the border of Italy and France, where Marcello and his bride have to change trains, his bosses give him a gun with a silencer.

In a flashback to 1917, we learn why sex and violence are linked in Marcello's mind.