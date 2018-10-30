Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chairs float on the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water alert.
Chairs float on the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water alert.
Weather

High floods put Venice underwater

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 1:20 PM

AN unbelievable three-quarters of the Italian city of Venice is drowning in water after a storm brought heavy rains and historic flooding.

The addition of strong winds raised the water levels by more than 150cm, causing the worst flooding to hit the famous city in a decade.

Five people have died in the weather event, as the national Civil Protection Agency issued multiple warnings with many local authorities shutting schools and urging people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

These are the most gobsmacking photos of the floods.

People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, as 70 per cent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimetres above sea level. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, as 70 per cent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimetres above sea level. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP

 

Protect the shoes. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
Protect the shoes. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
editors picks floods weather heavy rains italian city venice

Top Stories

    Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    premium_icon Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

    News THE Lismore Diocese priest has been in custody since he was found guilty of historic child sex abuse. Now he's due to be sentenced.

    Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    premium_icon Sold for $1: New vision revealed for Casino building

    News "I haven't done this before in my electorate,” local MP says

    Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    premium_icon Cafe owners lose battle with council over kitchen sink

    Council News Owners sought compensation after cafe closed by council

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    Parents devastated by possible closure of toy library

    News The Ballina service has been operating for 26 years

    Local Partners