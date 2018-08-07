Dream job: Nutella is hiring 60 taste testers

NUTELLA testers wanted - no experience required.

Italian chocolate-maker Ferrero is looking for 60 "sensory judges" to work for two hours, two days per week at its headquarters in Alba, northern Italy. It's the first time ever the company has brought in "non-professionals" to taste test its products.

"We are looking for people who would like to learn how to taste cocoa, hazelnut grains and other semifinished sweet products," Ferrero's research and development company, Soremartec Italia, said in a job listing last month.

Successful candidates will undertake a three-month paid training course starting in September to "tame" their sense of taste and smell and teach them to express themselves in words.

At the end of the course, 40 out of the 60 will be selected to form two panels for a "long-term" contract".

While the role is not new, Ferrero has only ever entrusted the task to internal employees, according to La Republica. Now it's looking for "regular consumers".

The job listing says the only requirements are no allergies and the ability to use a computer. Sign us up.