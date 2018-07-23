Menu
PITCHED BATTLE: Josh Healy pitching for Redbirds in Far North Coast Major League baseball at Albert Park, Lismore, on Saturday. Ashleigh Knight
Sport

It would have been the comeback of the season

by Emily Parker
23rd Jul 2018 11:00 AM

REDBIRDS built a seven-run lead in the seventh inning and then held off a determined Norths for a 12-10 victory in Major League on Saturday at Albert Park. Norths rallied with five runs in the failed comeback with Danny O'Sullivan, Mark Robb, Lucas Myers, and Steven James all picking up RBIs to come within two runs of what could have been the comeback of the season.

In the other Major League game, Brothers took the win from Workers after leading 14-6 during the bottom of the seventh before Workers lost a player due to an ejection and not having enough players to continue. With 10 runs scored in the seventh and only two out, some could call it a blessing.

During Redbirds victory, Will Riley collected five hits in five at bats to help lead the team in offense. Riley doubled in the first, tripled in the second, singled in the fifth, singled in the sixth and tripled in the seventh.

Redbirds opened up the scoring in the first inning when an error scored one run. They scored two in both the first and second but were chased down in the third when Norths scored four runs. Norths then took the lead in the fourth when Paul Latta scored from a RBI ground out from Jason Bromell. Redbirds took back the lead in the fifth with three runs and took the lead further with one in the sixth and four in the seventh, giving them a 12-5 lead.

Nathaniel Steele doubled on a 1-1 count in the fifth, Garon Clough singled on a 0-1 count and Lewis Johnson doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, each scoring a run.

Josh Healy led things off on the hill for Redbirds, allowing six hits and five runs over four innings, striking out three.

Mark Rob was on the mound for Norths. He went seven innings, allowing twelve runs on fourteen hits and striking out four. Jason Bromell threw one in relief from the bullpen.

Norths had 13 hits in the game, with O'Sullivan, Tim Starr and Latta all having multiple hits. O'Sullivan went 4-for-6 at the plate to lead Norths in hits.

Redbirds had 14 hits. Riley, Luke Dransfield, and Clough all had multiple hits with Riley leading the team with five hits from five at bats. Redbird's batters stole six bases during the game which helped clinch the win.

Redbirds currently top the table in Major League, followed by Workers who both look set to make the finals. It will be a fight between Brothers who is currently sitting at 5 wins and 10 losses, and Norths, 4-11, to see who can earn a finals birth, making for an interesting back end of the season.

Next week sees Norths take on Workers and Brothers play Redbirds at 2.45pm at Albert Park.

    Local Partners