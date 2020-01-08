’It will go down to the wire’: Top title up for grabs

MAN ON A MISSION: Mitch Randall emerged the winner of the Mr Modified series opening round at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. The 50-lap final will be held at the circuit this Saturday night. Photo by Tony Powell.

THE super-fast V8 Dirt Modifieds return to Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night for the final round of the Mr Modified series.

After a short break from racing since Boxing Day, the rest of this month will be extremely busy at the circuit with five meetings scheduled between this coming weekend and January 26.

The deciding round of the annual Mr Modified series is one of the most important V8 Dirt Modified meetings of the season and it’s a popular fixture on the calendar to commence the hectic schedule.

“It’s a meeting each season everyone looks forward to after the initial Christmas-New Year activities and it will go down to the wire again this year with a number of drivers in contention for Mr Modified Championship honours,” promoter David Lander said.

The opening round winner, Mitch Randall, is poised to stake a claim for victory in the current point standings entering the decider and needs to finish in the top three to consolidate a series win.

Randall was followed to the chequered flag on Boxing Day by Lee Gorton, while former Mr Modified winner Andrew Pezzutti was third.

Pezzutti will drive a locally built car against the influx of American brands and comes into contention for honours in this Saturday night’s final.

Like the opening round, the main event of the series will be held over 50 laps.

It’s also another round of the BH Contracting sponsored Wingless Sprintcar Drivers to America series.

Racing also will be featured for Production, Junior and National Four Cylinder Sedans as well as Street Stocks.

In addition to January 11, other fixtures are set down for January 14 (World Series Sprintcars, round ten) and January 18 (Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship/NSW Modlite title/demolition derby) as part of a Speedweek racing spectacular.

The month is rounded out by the Australia Day double header, again featuring V8 Dirt Modifieds on January 25 and 26.

Gates open this Saturday night at 4pm and racing commences at 5.30pm.