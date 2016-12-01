It will be hard to let go of the Lego event

Come and build lego at Lismore.

THE Lismore Brick Event will be an event for local fans of the building blocks.

Considered than more than just a toy by its fans, the exhibition will showcase over 30 Lego displays and sets from Lego's history.

There will be Build tables, a Build Wall to let your imagination go vertical, plus a moving showcase on the Build a Train play area.

Lego merchandise will also be available to buy.

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, on January 21 and 22, 2017, from 9am to 4pm. $14.50 adults, Children $9.50.

Tickets at the door.