'It will be fixed': Bypass will not fall off the radar

THERE will be no expense spared to improve safety on the Alstonville bypass.

That's according to Ballina Mayor David Wright.

Cr Wright said Ben Franklin MLC had confirmed with him the bypass would not fall off the radar, and money would not be an issue.

Roads and Maritime Services have installed flashing warning lights on the approach to the site and plan to begin upgrading an eastbound left turning lane in October, weather permitting.

"In addition to that they're looking at whether (to build a) roundabout or even road grade separation and money is no subject," Cr Wright said.

"It will be fixed."

Cr Wright said the crest of the highway at the junction was also an issue for visibility, and he hoped this would be addressed.

An RMS spokesman said they planned to launch work on the extension and realignment of the eastbound turning lane, heading into Ballina Rd from the Bruxner Highway, in about a month's time.

He said they would continue to look into "long-term solutions" and monitor the site "to make sure it is operating as safety and efficiently as possible".

Cr Nathan Willis put forward a motion at yesterday's council meeting calling for the State Government to take urgent action on the bypass.

But Cr Wright said given advice he'd received this week, it was more appropriate to thank the state representatives involved, namely Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Ben Franklin and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said the latest incident, in which a 39-year-old motorcyclist died at the junction, had been personally distressing as the man was a "neighbour and friend".

"It took a real toll on me," Cr Cadwallader said.

Councillors voted unanimously to thank the state representatives and also express the ongoing need for action on the junction.