Man found guilty of aggravated littering in Brunswick Head of August 2017.
It wasn't coffee! Man found guilty of aggravated littering

Samantha Poate
28th May 2018 5:00 AM

A BRUNSWICK Heads resident has been convicted and fined $600 and ordered to pay costs of $1500 after being found guilty of aggravated littering.

The court action comes after the man was originally issued an on-the-spot fine of $450 when staff noticed a "greasy, sudsy" discharge coming from a parked van in Brunswick Heads on August 6, 2017.

At the time Matthew Banks told The Northern Star that his friends had simply tipped coffee on the ground, and the fine was "beyond a joke".

He said felt he was targeted by the Shire's rangers.

Byron Shire Council's legal counsel, Ralph James, said the fine was vindication for the work of the enforcement team, who were subjected to "significant harassment" by the man.

"The defendant was very vocal to local and metropolitan media claiming that he had been fined for throwing coffee on the ground and was extremely critical of Council and our Enforcement staff," Mr James said.

"Local and national media were lined up to talk about how unfairly he had been treated but because of the potential of court action, we could not publicly state our case," Mr James said.

"Our Enforcement team knows what coffee looks like, knows what coffee smells like and it was clearly not coffee that had been thrown onto the grass.

"It was actually discharge coming from the van onto the roadside in such volume that it had the potential to pollute nearby Simpsons Creek."

Mr Ralph praised the work done by council's enforcement team during the court proceedings and across the shire.

"The most disappointing part of this whole incident is the harassment our Enforcement team was forced to endure because of the negative messages the defendant was peddling to the media," Mr Ralph said.

"Byron Shire's Enforcement team does an exceptional job in often difficult circumstances."　

Lismore Northern Star

