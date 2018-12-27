It wasn't a good idea to do this in front of a cop

Police are looking for the people resposible for damaging sport fields at Lennox Head.

POLICE are investigating the malicious damage of Epiq Sporting Fields at Lennox Head at 7:50am on December 27.

The car, believed to be a blue Subaru being driven by a male aged 17-20 years old, was spotted by a high ranking off duty local police officer.

The police officer reported a possible partial rego may be ***49k.

Police say the driver may have badly damaged the rear end of their car and could be seeking repairs. The occupants of the car are described as male, 17-20 years old.

If you know who is responsible please call Ballina Police on 66818699 ASAP. They would "very much like to speak to the driver and ask them a question or two".