'It was tobacco': Baggaley denies dumping 600kg cocaine

by Warren Barnsley, AAP
21st Nov 2018 1:34 PM

AN OLYMPIC kayaker's brother claimed the 600 kilograms of cocaine he is alleged to have dumped into the sea off the northern NSW coast in a failed importation was in fact tobacco.

Dru Anthony Baggaley, 36, the younger brother of dual Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley, was refused bail on Wednesday after being charged with drug importation in August.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Baggaley was a risk of failing to appear after he and Anthony Trevor Draper allegedly threw about $210 million worth of cocaine overboard while being pursued by authorities.

-AAP

600kg cocaine cocaine bust dru baggaley drug bust northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

