‘It was quite horrific,' says NRL star sex assault accuser

The woman at the centre of the Jack de Belin sexual assault allegations has told a court that she is still scarred and can't sleep at night nearly two years on.

Mr de Belin, 29, and his co-accused Callan Sinclair, 23, have pleaded not guilty to five charges of aggravated sexual assault in the Wollongong District Court where they are standing trial.

She has accused the NRL star and Mr Sinclair of assaulting her during an alleged attack at a North Wollongong unit in the early hours of December 9, 2018.

Both men have claimed that all sexual intercourse was consensual, and their lawyers have accused the woman of inconsistencies in her version of events.

During cross-examination, Mr de Belin's barrister, David Campbell SC, accused the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, of lying about her versions of events following the alleged attack.

Jack de Belin has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

Mr Campbell played CCTV footage to the jury that he said proved there were inconsistencies in her statements.

However, the woman replied that she could not remember every small detail given the alleged attack occurred nearly two years ago.

"I actually do not remember," the woman said.

"What happened on that night in that room I remember; it was quite horrific.

"I don't get to sleep at night because of it. Two years down the track and I still don't get to sleep.

"So, no, I do not remember that little part at Fever, I am very sorry."

The woman has previously told the jury that following the alleged attack at the Gipps Street townhouse, she accompanied the two men to a Wollongong nightclub.

She has claimed that she was terrified, and while waiting in line at the Crown Street nightclub, she took an opportunity to "get away".

Callan Sinclair has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman alongside Jack de Belin at a Wollongong apartment. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

But Mr Campbell has claimed that her testimony was inconsistent with CCTV footage.

In particular, one section of video, which was played to the jury on Thursday morning, showed her lightly tapping Mr Sinclair on the arm before she walked off - something she said she could not recall.

"It looks that way," the woman said after being shown the footage.

Mr Campbell also suggested that the woman sent a text message while in the line; however, she denied that the video was clear enough to show her using her phone.

The court has previously heard that the woman earlier in the night sent a male friend a text message about smoking marijuana and getting "high".

She received a message from the man at 2.09am on December 9 saying "let's do it now".

She responded asking for his address; however, it's not known when the text was sent given the message did not have a time stamp.

Mr Campbell has argued that the woman's motivation for leaving the line was because she was going off to meet the man - not because she wanted to get away from Mr de Belin and Mr Sinclair.

Mr Campbell pointed to a message to her male friend, which was sent earlier while the woman was in a tuktuk ride with Mr de Belin and Mr Sinclair to the apartment where the alleged sexual assault took place.

In it, she asked the man: "When do you want to get high?"

"You were on a journey to engage in consensual acts with these two men (Mr de Belin and Mr Sinclair)," Mr Campbell said.

"No, I wasn't," she responded.

"You were sending a message to (the man) about getting high after you were finished," Mr Campbell said.

"No, that's not true. I never consented to going to that place. I didn't have the chance to get away," the woman responded.

The trial before Judge Andrew Haesler continues.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

