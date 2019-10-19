Australian actor Elizabeth Blackmore is back in the country and will appear as a guest at Supanova.

ELIZABETH Blackmore says joining the cast of Supernatural was like a baptism of fire.

The Perth-born actor and WAAPA graduate was no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having appeared in the seventh season of The Vampire Diaries.

But Supernatural, a long-running fantasy drama now in its 15th season, came with a very dedicated fan base.

"I came in at the end of season 11 and then came back in season 12. Obviously I was aware of the show - I remember it being on TV when I was at school - but I wasn't a fan of it necessarily. For me it was a huge learning curve jumping in when I did," she says. "There was a lot of canon to become familiar with. It was like a baptism by fire.

Australian actor Elizabeth Blackmore in a scene from the TV series Supernatural. Supplied

"The fans of that show are like this beautiful family. It feels very American centric to me, but I'm always pleasantly surprised when people in Australia say 'I love that show'."

Elizabeth is back on home soil while her husband, fellow actor Tom Stokes, stars in the Sydney Theatre Company's new play Black is the New White. She will appear as a guest at the Supanova Comic Con and Gaming Expo in Brisbane next month to talk about her various screen roles.

"I love being in America, but any excuse to come back to Australia - we grab it with both hands," she says.

"I've never done a (fan) convention in Australia, so it's super exciting to be doing one back on home ground. There's something about Aussies that makes you feel way more relaxed and comfortable. I've only done a few conventions, mostly in the States, and it's such a different vibe there."

Australian actor Elizabeth Blackmore with Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley in a scene from the TV series The Vampire Diaires. Supplied

After roles in Legend of the Seeker and Home and Away, Elizabeth was named as a finalist in the Heath Ledger Scholarship in 2013 and moved to Los Angeles where she landed her breakthrough role in the horror film Evil Dead.

"It was a really lovely landing point to have," she says. "There's a great community of Aussies who really take care of each other out there."

She will next be seen in the short film The Bus to Birra Birra, which was filmed earlier this year and is directed by fellow WAAPA graduate TJ Power.

"I'd come back to Australia to do a play over in Perth and unfortunately I broke my leg and was unable to do the play. TJ kindly said 'I have this short film would you like to come do it?'. My foot was in a cast, but it was such a joy to do something after the leg break," she says.

Supanova is on at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre November 8-10. For more information go to supanova.com.au.