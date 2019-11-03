'IT WAS DUMB': BMW caught doing 175km/h on the North Coast
A DRIVER has lost his privileges behind the wheel in NSW after being caught doing 175km/h on the Pacific Highway between Grafton and Coffs Harbour.
The incident occurred about 5.40pm yesterday when Coffs-Clarence Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement near Dirty Creek.
The BMW M4 was observed to be travelling northbound at 175km/h, well above the 110km/h limit.
The male driver from Queensland was spoken to by police and said "it was dumb and I don't know why I did it."
The driver's NSW privileges were suspended and he was issued a $2482 fine.
His plates were not seized.