CAUGHT: This BMW was caught doing 175km/h north of Coffs Harbour.
'IT WAS DUMB': BMW caught doing 175km/h on the North Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
3rd Nov 2019 10:22 AM
A DRIVER has lost his privileges behind the wheel in NSW after being caught doing 175km/h on the Pacific Highway between Grafton and Coffs Harbour. 

The incident occurred about 5.40pm yesterday when Coffs-Clarence Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement near Dirty Creek. 

The BMW M4 was observed to be travelling northbound at 175km/h, well above the 110km/h limit. 

The male driver from Queensland was spoken to by police and said "it was dumb and I don't know why I did it."

The driver's NSW privileges were suspended and he was issued a $2482 fine. 

His plates were not seized. 

coffs clarence police highway patrol pacific highway speeding
Coffs Coast Advocate

