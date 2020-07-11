Menu
SLIM PICKINGS: The fleet of foot Slim Pickings took out the Sam Ensby Memorial Final was run here on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Casino Greyhound Racing Club. Photo: Lisa Vanderstok
Sport

It was all Slim Pickings at the memorial final

Lisa Vanderstok
11th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
IT WAS a memorable when Slim Pickings dashed across the line on Thursday.

The speedy hound took out the Sam Ensby Memorial Final over 411m at the Casino Greyhound Racing Club.

Named in honour of Sam Ensby who passed away a few months ago aged 93, when Slim Pickings collected his win, it would have been his 94th birthday.

SLIM PICKINGS: Slim Pickings took out the Sam Ensby Memorial Final on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Casino Greyhound Racing Club, watched by Warren Ensby with members of Sam's family and trainer Robby Andrew. Photo: Lisa Vanderstok
So the whole track celebrated for him with Robby Andrews winning the race with Slim Pickings for owner Allan Hilzinger.

Born in 2018, the greyhound is by Don’t Knocka Him out of Make ‘em Pay.

Slim Pickings crossed the finish line after a magnificent race, jumping to the lead and hanging on to the end with Tweed Dolly two lengths behind.

Meanwhile, race favourite Redback Katie finished in third place.

Warren Ensby, a long time committee member was delighted as were all the members of Mr Ensby’s family along with trainer Robby Andrews and Mr Hilzinger.

