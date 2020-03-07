“It was a struggle”: thrills, spills and stunning teamwork at the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge

Blood, sweat and tears flooded Hepburn park today as participants fought their way through day two of Lismore’s Samson Fitness Challenge.

While the solo warriors recover from last nights event, the teams, teens and kids took to the course to take on a series of physically and mentally taxing challenges.

Each team of four took on nine challenges, including running, swimming, 130 kilo truck tyre flip, obstacle course, and the dreaded sled push.

The Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge aims to promote health and fitness in the local community and raises money for ‘Our Kids’, a charity that aims to improve the health services for children in the Northern Rivers.

There was mutual agreement among team Hybrid Fitness that the sled push was the hardest event. An opinion reflected by many of the weary competitors.

Scott Barnier, team Hybrid’s newest member, described the race as “tough. Very tough. Very very tough.”

Kylie McGrath, Scott Barnier, Gary Dixon, and Anna Campbell were all smiles at the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge.

Teammate Anna Campbell said that she entered for “a bit of fun, we always enjoy it so we thought we’d come back again... and bring a new team member with us”

When asked if he would be returning next year, Mr Barnier said that “it is too early to answer that question.”

Rebeka Foley, created her team ‘Bec Foley made me do it’ to prove to her teammates that they were capable of more than they think they are.

“Everyone can do it. They don’t often realise it but they are able to do it regardless of their fitness level.”

A Samson Fitness Challenge veteran, Ms Foley has done the challenge the last two years and competed in the solo challenge as well.

One of these teammates, Jess Ryan, described the event as a “struggle” but was glad that Bec made her do it. She considers the med ball challenge to be ‘hands down’ the hardest one.

A bootcamp regular, Ms Foley was well prepared for the strength challenges, but struggled to stay upright on the balance beam.

Karen Hennings, a first-time participant, loved every minute of the challenge.

“By the time I got to the burpee stage I couldn’t stop smiling. I really thought I’d struggle a lot more than I did and I’m happy. I’m proud.”

“It’s amazing what your body can do when you give it a go. With the rest of your team cheering you on you can do anything. You can grow wings.”