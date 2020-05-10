It was a day for the girls at Lismore Turf Club

Belinda Hodder (left) has ridden the winners of 42 races so far this season.

Belinda Hodder (left) has ridden the winners of 42 races so far this season.

IT WAS a day for the girls at the Lismore Turf Club on Saturday, with female jockeys riding five of the winners of the six races on the card.

Belinda Hodder won three races, including the Trinity Cup (1300m) on the Mick O’Neill-trained I’m Jacko.

She also won race three (1100m) on Tumut River trained by Daniel Bowen, and race 4 (15416m) on Korrin trained by Owen Glue.

According to racenet.com.au, Hodder last season rode 38 winners and so far this season has ridden the winners of 42 races, including Saturday’s wins in Lismore.

Meanwhile, Emily Atkinson won race 2 (1400m) on the Sean Hendry-trained Dark Image and

Yvette Lewis won race 6 (1100m) on French Command.

While the sporting industry has suffered under Australia’s social-isolation laws, local trainer Daniel Bowen believes that horseracing will not only persevere but benefit.

The stands were empty as the horses flew by, however, loyal fans of the sport are still cheering on the jockeys from behind their screens.

“We’re blessed that we’re still going. And because we’re one of the few sports still going, we’re actually getting a lot more limelight and a lot of publicity,” said Mr Bowen.

Furthermore, since the Queensland border closed, less competition coming in from interstate has meant that local jockeys are also getting more of an opportunity to ride and place in regional competitions.

“We normally get a lot of riders from Queensland, but since they closed the border, they can’t come,” he said.

“So, it’s actually given local riders more of an opportunity to compete.

“Riders that were only getting two or three goes. They’re now getting six or seven.”