Tyler Wright finished runner up in the at Sydney Surf Pro Challenger Series Event at Manly. Photo Matt Dunbar
It took a world champ to take down Tyler Wright

Mitchell Craig
15th Mar 2020 2:56 PM
FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright finished runner-up in the Sydney Surf Pro Challenger Series event at Manly.

It took former world champion Carissa Moore to take down a returning Wright in the final.

Wright has only surfed in two events since 2018 after battling an ongoing illness from a viral infection.

In 2008, a 14-year-old Wright made history at Manly Beach, becoming the youngest competitor to win an elite Championship Tour event when she claimed victory at the Beachley Classic.

She almost had the perfect start to 2020, falling just 0.03 points short of claiming victory.

“This is a great start to the year,” Wright said.

“When you get that close to winning an event, you can’t walk away feeling too disappointed. “Today was perfect, it was tricky waves, opponents were tough, it was everything a competitor could want.

“I really love today because you had to work really hard for your wins and that’s what I wanted from this event.

“I’m really happy for Carissa and I’m happy with my result.”

Moore and Wright have battled it out with both winning world titles in recent years.

Wright won two straight before her illness and will be one of the main contenders this year.

“Tyler is an incredible competitor and to be honest, I thought she was going to get the score on that last wave in the final as she’s someone you can never count out,” Moore said.

“I think there were some things I did really well and there are a few things I want to go back to the drawing board and work on.

“This event wasn’t a high-pressure situation for me and I felt I wasn’t too concerned about anyone else and I just wanted to go out there and surf.”

