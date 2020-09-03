‘It sucked’: Miley’s divorce struggle

Miley Cyrus isn't holding back these days when it comes to her split from Liam Hemsworth.

The 27-year-old singer sat down with Joe Rogan recently for a wide-ranging chat on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast during which she described the biggest struggle of her very public divorce from the actor.

Ever the open book, she told Rogan it "f***ing sucked" going through the split in the public eye, adding that it wasn't just the divorce she had to deal with - it was the immense backlash from the public, who she felt "villainised" by for moving on.

"I recently went through a very public divorce that f***ing sucked," the Slide Away singer told Rogan.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's OK, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainising, and just all those stories."

Cyrus and Hemsworth's split was announced in August 2019. Days later, Cyrus was pictured kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter, who had ended her relationship with Brody Jenner shortly before. The two engaged in a brief relationship before Miley struck up a romance with Aussie singer Cody Simpson, which ended recently.

Hemsworth, too, has moved on with two women since the break-up.

"It's amazing to me the public thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this," Cyrus said.

"It's not, 'One day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend in Italy, what the f**k?' There's a lot of time in between that you didn't see," she said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming 2010's The Last Song and were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December 2018.

Just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was finalised early this year.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Cyrus, 27, is no longer in the good graces of the 30-year-old Hunger Games star.

"Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point," said the source. "He was really hurt by their split."

The insider revealed that the two "haven't talked much" since their divorce and that Hemsworth, 30, was reportedly "hurt" by how quickly his ex moved on.

Hemsworth has been linked to two fellow Aussies since his marriage breakdown - actress Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks.

His fling with Melbourne-born Brown fizzled, but Hemsworth and Brooks are still together.

Cyrus is currently single and enjoying time spent alone. Speaking to Rogan about her next relationship, she said she'd prefer "an older man".

She also shut the door on a possible reconciliation with any of her exes, and said she's "into a lot of freaky things".

"I think men in my life have told me I'm cold, I'm a cold f***ing bitch, because I leave when things are done," she said.

"I'm into a lot of freaky things, but I don't f**k dead guys and when it's over, you're dead to me and I move on.

"I don't need a man or a woman that's gonna take care of me. I can take care of me. I need them to be able to take care of them. I don't need to be in a relationship at all."

Elsewhere in the interview, fans were delighted when she expertly sledged Rogan while fawning over RuPaul's Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport.

Never change, Miley.

