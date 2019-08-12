Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kokoda Beach Classic
Kokoda Beach Classic
News

‘It needs to be remembered’

Annie Perets
by
12th Aug 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kokoda Beach Challenge - which included a half-marathon run entirely on sand - took place yesterday on the 77th anniversary of one of the most significant battles on the Kokoda Track.

Yesterday's event attracted about 180 participants, split between serious competitors and those just wanting to honour the soldiers who fought for Australia.

Geoff Stillman's father Jim was in the 39th Battalion and fought in the second engagement in the Battle of Kokoda on August 8-10, 1942.

He died about three years ago.

Geoff, who came to the Kokoda Beach Challenge awards presentation, said it wasn't until his dad was in his final years that he opened up about his war experiences.

"I think what happened on Kokoda in 1942 is a very important part of Australian history and needs to be remembered," he said.

Judi Reid, the spokeswoman for Rotary Club of Broadwater Southport, said the annual event aimed to appeal to both athletes and history buffs.

"A lot of the participants are there to honour the men and woman who served in the second World War and learning a bit about it," she said.

Danielle Murray of Southport won the Half Marathon. Pic Mike Batterham
Danielle Murray of Southport won the Half Marathon. Pic Mike Batterham

"We have some groups of people who come every year.

"I think it's the only half-marathon in the world that's fully run on sand."

OTHER NEWS

Why you may not be as good in bed as you think

Radio star reveals bitter fight with himself

Mate of man who fell off balcony jailed

The Kokoda Beach Challenge featured races of 5km, 10km, 15km and 21.1km.

Rotary Club of Broadwater Southport was responsible for organising the 23m-long Kokoda Memorial at Cascade Gardens.

More Stories

challenge kokoda

Top Stories

    50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers #41-50

    premium_icon 50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers #41-50

    News A CHILDCARE worker, animal advocates and even a Hollywood superstar have made the list.

    Man wearing women's lingerie bites cop on thigh

    premium_icon Man wearing women's lingerie bites cop on thigh

    Crime Police found the man in his car with his penis exposed

    • 12th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
    EXPLAINED: What the charges on your rates notice mean

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: What the charges on your rates notice mean

    Council News There's a base rate charge, but what additional costs do you pay?

    Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    premium_icon Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    Community 'You have to be able to love who they are and what they've become'