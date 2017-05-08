'It missed the point': Patient slams hospital investigation

Coorabell resident, Paul Rea was suffering a stroke when he was allegedly told he had to drive himself to Queensland for treatment from Byron Central Hospital.

A 'DISMAYED' stroke sufferer has lashed out at the findings of an investigation by the Northern NSW Local Health District about staff at a local hospital recommending his wife drive him to Queensland for treatment.

Coorabell resident Paul Rea was rushed to Byron Central Hospital by his wife on March 27 where he was assessed and told they should drive across the border to John Flynn Hospital.

CEO of the health district, Wayne Jones wrote an apologetic letter to Mr Rea on May 2 about the outcome of the investigation.

After consultation with the district's emergency medical director and other executives, Mr Jones to Mr Rea: "the decision to transport you by private transport was based on your stable condition."

"The assessment determined you were in a stable condition and that the best plan of care would be admission to a specialist stroke bed," Mr Jones said.

Mr Rea hit back at the health district's use of his condition as a justification for his private transport.

" ... the reality was that my condition deteriorated noticeably in the time taken to drive me to John Flynn. On arrival, I could barely get out of my wife's car and barely walk when I did," Mr Rea said.

Mr Jones also informed Mr Rea a review is under way into the district's hospital transfer policy "to ensure all decisions that are made are clearly explained to patients and their carers."

But Mr Rea slammed the review as a "far from adequate response to the issues raised (by his experience)" and that "the investigation missed the point entirely".

"I'm dismayed by this response. It's a whitewash," Mr Rea said.

"Nowhere does Mr Jones address my complaint and the issue of greatest public concern, that is, why was my wife required to drive me to John Flynn hospital after I had entered the health care system suffering a stroke."

Mr Rea criticised Mr Jones and the health district for leaving many of his questions unanswered such as if an ambulance was requested and policies around stroke patient transport.

" I note that he apologises sincerely for my experience at the hands of Byron Bay hospital but nowhere makes clear what it is he is apologising for," Mr Rea said.

"The idea that my complaint derived from a lack of comprehension by my wife and myself is false and highly patronising.

"The point is that we should never have been required to drive ourselves to John Flynn."