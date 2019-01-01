Menu
Main Beach, Byron Bay, has been left a "pigsty" after NYE celebrations. Grant Gregor
'It looks like a pigsty': Fury over beach mess

1st Jan 2019 7:30 AM
LOCALS are furious after a night of partying left a huge mess at Main Beach at Byron Bay.

Grant Gregor woke this morning and commented on the Byron Bay Community Board: "Main Beach looks like a pigsty this morning and the tide is coming in.

"I grabbed as many beer bottles as I could carry and took them to the bin.

"Hopefully all of the people who spent their night here will follow my lead and clean up their mess.

"It's not up to the locals to clean up after you."

Other people have praised him for his actions, while some said the bins were too full.

Jonny Simons wrote: "Bins are full to capacity. Thanks Grant."

Robyn Sheffield: "Such a shame. Thanks for collecting what you could. Hope there's not too much broken glass this year."

Deborah Johnson: "Maybe more collection bins on the beachfront are needed at this time of year and hope that folks use them."

But Grant replied: "I agree but honestly it's not that hard to take your stuff off the beach."

