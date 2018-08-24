'It happened very quickly': Lucky pup survives near drowning

Danielle Maudsley is lucky to still have her three-year-old pup, Tadashi, after he nearly died from water intoxication from playing in a sprinkler.

A SUNSHINE Coast woman says she's lucky to still have her fury friend after he almost died from water intoxication from playing in a sprinkler.

Danielle Maudsley's three-year-old border collie, Tadashi, was playing in the backyard when she noticed something was wrong.

"Both of them were running around, just playing with the sprinkler, and I didn't really think anything of it," Ms Maudsley said.

"He just walked up to me and looked at me with this horrible look on his face.

"He just starts vomiting all over the ground."

Water intoxication, otherwise known as water poisoning, is the disruption of brain function from ingesting too much water.

While it isn't often heard of, dogs who drink extreme amounts of water at once while swimming or playing with a hose could be at risk.

After realising something was wrong, Ms Maudsley called the vet and was told to bring Tadashi in straight away. Any later and it could easily have gone the other way, she said.

Ms Maudsley said if Tadashi was taken to the vet any later, she could have lost him. Supplied: Danielle Maudsley

"By that time he had already vomited everywhere, and he'd actually gone to sleep," she said.

"He'd shut his eyes and he wasn't looking at me any more.

"I had to shake him and wake him up ... and carry him to the car, and then into the vet, where they gave him a shot to flush all the water out of his system.

She said Tadashi's stomach was completely full of water when she noticed there was a problem.

"When I first felt his stomach it was seriously like he had two bucket-fills of water in his stomach," she said.

Luckily for Tadashi his brain didn't swell up because of the quick-thinking actions of Ms Maudsley forcing him to vomit.

If dogs don't vomit excess water out of their system straight away their brain cells are damaged within minutes, Ms Maudsley said.

She said she'd never thought anything of him playing in the water, but would now be watching him carefully when he played at the beach or in the backyard.

"It happened very quickly ... if you ever do notice the signs it's best to just straight away ring the vet rather than wait it out," she said.

"Because if you wait it out, that's when it could be dangerous."