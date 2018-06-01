It felt like -0.6 degrees in Lismore this morning

IF YOU shivered through the night, you're not alone - it was very chilly on the Northern Rivers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature in Lismore dropped to just 3.2C at 1.30am.

But the apparent temperature - what it felt like - was just -0.6C.

Now that's a cold first day of winter.

It should warm up a bit during the day, which will be mostly sunny with a top of 20C expected in Lismore.

In Casino, the apparent temperature got to a low of -0.4 degrees at 2am.

It was warmer on the coast - in Ballina the temperature hovered around 8C overnight, with an apparent temperature of 3C recorded at 5.30am.