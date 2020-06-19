AFTER 1000 people knelt with fists raised in Lismore on June 6, the Widjabul Wybal Black Lives Matter group continues rallying for change, inviting all allies to gather at Spinks Park on Friday, June 26 for the second of ongoing local protests.

Led by Widjabul Wybal woman Cindy Roberts, the group is focusing on points of political change and bringing the community together to protest against systemic racism and law enforcement practices locally and nationally.

Solidarity and sharing experiences is at the heart of the newly formed group's work.

Stories will highlight historic and recent local cases of discrimination and black deaths in custody from Grafton to Lismore and surrounds.

BLM Lismore protest flyer

"It doesn't end with one protest," Ms Roberts said.

"Racism is entrenched in our culture and mobs all over the region are still being harmed by systemic racism, unacknowledged inequality, and negligence and brutality by police and corrective services. Finally anti-racism is a global movement and we are here to spotlight our community."

The group has circulated a petition calling for Page MP Kevin Hogan to apologise and stand down for his messaging condemning BLM protests as "irresponsible".

"We are calling for MP Kevin Hogan to apologise for his divisive social media post in the wake of our last rally," Ms Roberts said.

"Mr Hogan shows no understanding of the lived experience of indigenous people in his Division of Page."

Ms Roberts will lead talks and introduce locals who will share stories.

Social distancing measures will be in place.

The WW BLM group will provide some masks and hand sanitiser, though organisers ask all attending to bring the masks and sanitisers they can access to ensure a safe environment.