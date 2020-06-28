'Could’ve been really bad': Truckie captures insane overtake

A still from dashcam footage truck driver Craig Smith took after a car crossed double yellow lines into oncoming traffic near Palmers Channel bridge.

IN THIRTY years as a professional truck driver, Craig Smith has seen some horror moves on the road.

But a near incident this week coming out of Yamba left him shaking his head.

Corindi-based Mr Smith was carting in and out of Yamba to the developments on Carrs Drive when he crossed the Palmers Channel Bridge heading west.

After crossing the bridge, Mr Smith accelerated his truck and dog trailer to just more than 80 km/h, when a car dived around the outside of him.

The move was across double yellow lines, with a car heading towards him, and an intersection on the left.

"I was just blown away by it," Mr Smith said. "I didn't even see him coming he was going that quick as he came around.

"I cart about six loads in and out of there, and normally there's always one or two cars sitting at that intersection, and they would've never seen him coming."

Mr Smith posted the video to local social media to highlight the incident and said it's not the first time he's seen them in the area.

"I've posted one before at Woodburn where a four-wheel-drive and a caravan undertook me coming into a rest area," he said.

"I witnessed a pretty bad accident a few years back that I couldn't believe they survived, and after that, I've always had dashcams in my trucks."

Mr Smith said that his trucks have been carrying around 50 tonnes gross on their loads, and while they don't pull away from intersections as fast as a car, they're not holding up people for long.

"It's a least twice a day we're overtaken like this - mainly in the afternoon when people are on their way home," he said.

"With the roadworks (on Yamba Road) for the last couple of weeks, people are overtaking the trucks coming up to it, and end up just in front of us and waiting for 20 minutes. It's just pointless.

"It happens pretty regularly, but this one was just a little bit wilder. It could've been really bad."

