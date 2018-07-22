'It could be the difference between life or death'

NORTH Coast sporting clubs can now apply for the Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program, which provides life-saving technology to people experiencing cardiac emergencies.

The program commenced in 2017 and provides grants to community sport clubs for half the cost of purchase and maintenance of an Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said access to defibrillators in sporting clubs would increase someone's chance of survival by up to 75 per cent for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

"For many of our residents, access to a defibrillator could be the difference between life or death." Mr Franklin said.

"Across the state, the NSW Liberal & Nationals Government will aim to provide more than 2,500 life-saving defibrillators to local communities and I strongly urge eligible local clubs to consider applying."

Mr Franklin said the program has been a success with a number of local sport club's receiving defibrillators under the program earlier this year.

"I am thrilled that we could support the Ballina Triathlon Club, the Mullumbimby Golf Club and the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club to have a defibrillator accessible for club members.

"With over 7,000 people experiencing out of hospital cardiac arrest in NSW every year, immediate access to CPR and defibrillation at local sports grounds is vital.

"In 2018, we hope to increase the availability of defibrillators at community-based sports facilities and improve the likelihood of survival for incidents of cardiac arrest."

Applications close 14 September 2018.