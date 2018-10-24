Folau commits to Wallabies cause

Israel Folau of the Wallabies celebrates scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Saturday, September 15, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

ISRAEL Folau has knocked back richer deals in France and England to commit to a bumper four-year deal with Rugby Australia that will likely see him smash the 100-Test milestone for the Wallabies.

The match-winning fullback/winger will be a nine-year regular in rugby for the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs when his new contract expires at the end of 2022.

The deal essentially means the former NRL star's code-hopping days are over, if that even needed a punctuation mark after 69 Tests already.

Folau faces a fresh challenge in his 70th Test against the All Blacks in Yokohama on Saturday because he is certain to start at outside centre for the first time.

The big punch to Folau's commitment, not yet unveiled publicly but with all the paperwork signed, is that he will continue to be star-power for Australian rugby domestically.

Because he had reached the Giteau Law mark of 60 Tests, Folau could have accepted a mega-deal in France, England or Japan, where he has had suitors before, and still flown in from off-shore to just play Tests for the Wallabies.

Israel Folau and Samu Kerevi at training this week ahead of the Test against the All Blacks. Photo: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media

With this deal, Folau's try-jinks will still be a riveting showpiece for the code in Australia because he has elected to remain with the Waratahs.

There was a real possibility of accepting the lure of joining the Queensland Reds where he has a bond with coach Brad Thorn.

Wife Maria's Kiwi parents have recently moved to Brisbane to live but Folau has decided to remain living in Sydney while his wife plays netball in Adelaide next season.

How big this is for Australian rugby cannot be overstated.

Coach Michael Cheika has made a deliberate move to shake-up the tedious landscape of one-year and two-year contracts where Super Rugby teams and the Wallabies seem constantly on the treadmill of negotiating and re-signing stars.

This means Folau, who will be 33 when his contract expires, is locked in for four years while skipper Michael Hooper signed a landmark five-year agreement earlier in the season.

A five-year deal for key prop and leader Allan Alaalatoa is believed to be nearly finalised as well.

Israel Folau knocked back richer deals to stay with Australian rugby (AAP Image/Darren England)

Other marquee names like flyhalf Bernard Foley have elected to re-sign just for one year in 2019 but, at 30 by that time, there is sound reason for him to explore rugby's offerings abroad again.

Folau has played the role of outside centre with assertive runs in set plays for the Waratahs and Wallabies plenty of times before.

Saturday will be different with the defensive responsibilities of the hot spot his full responsibility.

Former Wallabies great Tim Horan has confidence that Folau's experience will help him make a go of starting at outside centre for the first time in a Test but warned he'll be challenged.

"Izzy has played there within games before but fullback and wing is where I like to see him playing," Horan said.

"When they attack the All Blacks will be trying to isolate him so he's going to have to be alert because outside centre is the hardest position on the field as a defender."

