Isotopes overcome Bolt and his grand slam

Workers Isotopes proved to strong for Goonellabah in Far North Coast Softball’s mixed competition. Photo Contributed

Workers Isotopes proved to strong for Goonellabah in Far North Coast Softball’s mixed competition. Photo Contributed

DUE to the continual smoke haze and poor air quality, Far North Coast Softball made the decision to abandon games set for Saturday and Sunday.

With the 11 women’s games being cancelled and the forfeit by Workers Flamingos to Casino due to half their team falling ill this week, there was only one game being played over the weekend on Friday night between mixed sides Workers Isotopes and Goonellabah.

Both teams fielded strong sides and it was guaranteed to be a close and exciting game.

Team captains Jeremy Sexton (Workers) and Norton Bolt junior (Goonellabah) both stepped up to lead their respective teams with big hits and strong fielding.

Goonellabah was sent into bat first and it was Bolt who set the tone of the game when he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and hit a massive grand slam scoring himself and three others.

Once the tone was set, the game went from strength to strength with both teams hitting out. There were multiple homeruns from Goonellabah’s Barry Franks and Bolt, as well as sensational batting from Isotopes players Steph Scott and Trish McIntyre.

However, it was Isotopes fielding that proved too strong for Goonellabah in the end, with Phoebe Scott making an amazing double play at secondbase, taking the catch at second, then turning to catch the runner off firstbase.

The result saw a game full of laughs and some great softball being played, with a close game only coming down to a few runs.

In the end Isotopes held out Goonellabah, taking the win 27-25 in a fantastic game.