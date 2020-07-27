‘Isn’t fair’: Glee star’s husband speaks out

American actor Ryan Dorsey has broken his silence after his ex-wife Naya Rivera died in a tragic boating accident last week.

The actor, who Naya was married to from 2014 until 2018, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak over her death.

Naya went missing after hiring a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Southern California for her and her son Josey Hollis Dorsey, four, and her body was found days later.

Their son Josey miraculously survived, apparently because Naya used the last of her strength to save her child.

In Mr Dorsey's tribute, he shared a picture of Naya and Josey cuddling on the beach.

"This is so unfair … there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," he wrote.

"I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it.

"You were just here … We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say."

Naya and Mr Dorsey shared joint custody of Josey.

She filed for divorce twice before they finally split in 2018.

It came after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery in November 2017 after she allegedly hit Mr Dorsey.

He later agreed to not pursue charges as part of a temporary custody agreement, it was reported at the time.

The couple were close even after their divorce.

Mr Dorsey's post revealed that the two of them were still close after their split.

"I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he continued.

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha.

"I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us.

"He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

Mr Dorsey finished the post by adding a message for fans who had sent messages of support to him.

"To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you … thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way," he said.

"I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive … forget … don't hold grudges … if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence.

"Time on Earth is precious and you just never know … you never know what could happen.

"Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.

Originally published as 'Isn't fair': Glee star's husband speaks out